Joining a Gym –Things women should consider

THERE comes a time in every woman’s life when she becomes more aware of her body. At this time, be it after she just had her first child, when she becomes ‘middle aged’, or when she may have just begun to put on some unexplained extra pounds, she begins to search for ways in which she can make some changes, while at the same time venturing down a healthier pathway.

But it is here that some women, who are newbies to the world of fitness, may become a bit flustered after seeing the world of options that are before them.

Which exercise will help them lose weight faster? Which will tone their thighs and their butt? Which exercise will help them to loosen their muscles?

The options are endless: Weights Training, Cardio exercise, Aerobics, Spin classes, Cross fitness training, Zumba, Yoga. Different workouts do different things, and it is important that you know what your needs are before you delve into an exercise routine.

Fitness expert, Vanilla, who currently instructs classes at “Space Gym and Fitness 53” says that when looking for a workout routine, the ones that are best are the ones that you enjoy, as this will encourage you to give your all during the exercise, thereby reaping the most fruitful results.

“There is a wide variety of workouts to choose from, depending on the gym you attend,” she says.

“Most gyms in Guyana offer strength training and cardio classes, but there are some gyms like ‘Space Gym and Fitness 53’ that offer Zumba and Yoga.”

And while many persons may look to just one exercise to give them the workout that they need, Vanilla actually advises that they mix their workouts, stating that the body reacts better with ‘muscle confusion’.

The Fitness Instructor also provided some worthwhile tips for women looking to start Gym. Here’s what you should know:

* If you have any injury, make sure you get clearance from a doctor before you begin any exercise class. The doctor will be able to let you know if your body will be able function under the pressures of exercise or if the injury could get worse. It is also important to listen to the doctor’s advice.

* Always walk with a towel and water. It’s the gym, and you’re expected to sweat, but sweating profusely could make you slip, or could affect your vision if the sweat gets into your eyes. Meanwhile, water is necessary to stay hydrated during those intense workouts.

* It’s always best to talk to a trainer about your fitness goalsl they are there to help you. Some people feel intimidated when they go to the gym and see trainers, but they are equipped with the knowledge to help you know which exercises are best for you; how much you should do; and what combinations you should use to reach your goal.

* Be polite with other members of the gym; you never know when you may need their help. A Gym is not a place for competition; it’s a place where people should support each other. Everyone is on their own path to fitness, therefore it shouldn’t take much for you to be supportive of others in their own quest. And you will find that you will receive the same support in return.

* Don’t wear high-scented perfumes, because it can affect another person’s breathing. Gym is not a place for glamour; it’s a place where sweat and grime is expected. There is no need to spritz yourself up for fear of smelling bad. The focus should be on the fitness.

* Always wear lightweight, comfortable clothing, and comfortable sneakers. Again, Gym is not a fashion show. Ensure that your clothing can stretch and can endure heavy action. It’s not about how you look while in the Gym; it’s about how the Gym will make you look in the longrun.

Some women may prefer being trained by female instructors. For those who do, the following Gyms in Guyana have female instructors who can help you with your fitness goals:

* Space Gym

* Fitness Express

* Genesis Fitness Express

* Flex Gym