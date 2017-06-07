Guyana’s Olympian Aubrey Gordon wins gold at USA Masters Road National Criterium

AUBREY Gordon has been described as Guyana’s most disciplined and dedicated athlete and he lived up to that reputation last Sunday, when, at age 64 years, he rode away with a gold medal in the 2017 USA Cycling Masters Road National Criterium in Augusta Georgia.

Gordon was a 1972 Guyana Olympian at the Munich Games as well as a 1975 Pan American Games representative.

After the 1972 Munich Olympics, the then Chef-de-Mission of that contingent, former president of the Guyana Olympics Association and former High Court Judge, the late Aubrey Bishop, had remarked at a GOA ceremony held to honour Guyana’s Olympians that Gordon had been up to then, Guyana’s most dedicated and disciplined athlete.

Last Sunday, Gordon, a former national champion, now representing Liberty Cycling Inc., returned a time of 40:17.00 to win the Masters Criterium ahead of Kent Bostwick of Globalbike and Glenn Schneider of LCT Bill Bone Bike Law respectively.

A total of 50 cyclists participated in the event but only 39 completed the course.

Gordon had won the event which was open to cyclists between the ages of 60 and 64 years in 2012 and placed third in 2014.