Coconut vendor reportedly commits suicide

A COCONUT vendor, who was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday to deal with domestic dispute matters, reportedly took his own life by hanging.

Dead is 42-year-old Rakesh Ramdhanie, of Martyrsville, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, a father of three who was allegedly evicted from his house and had a restraining order issued against him by his wife.

According to his niece, Alesie Holder, after he was evicted from his home, he stayed at their house at Dr. Miller Street, Triumph, also on the East Coast Demerara. She related that her uncle had domestic issues with his wife and was very depressed and frustrated. Holder added that she discovered his lifeless body in their back yard, hanging from a genip tree.

She told the Guyana Chronicle that on Tuesday night her uncle was in a very jovial mood and he even joked and chatted with them before he retired to bed. Holder is of the view that he took his life early Wednesday morning while everyone was asleep. She observed that he had smoked a cigarette the night before, something he never did before.

Holder explained that her uncle was a staunch Muslim and never imbibed in alcohol or used drugs. Ramdhanie sold coconut on Agriculture Road, Triumph, and it was reported that he was the victim of abuse and was beaten with a rolling pin recently and put out of his own house.

The man’s son, Ray Rakesh told the Guyana Chronicle that his father endured a lot because his parents quarreled almost on a daily basis over

Infidelity . The eldest son of Ramdhanie reported that he had to move out of his parents’ house because of the constant rows. He added that his teenage sister resides with a relative while his younger brother lives with his mother.

Rakesh said that he is not surprised at his father’s suicide because last year he tried to take his own life in a similar manner. This newspaper understands that Ramdhanie had recently visited his relatives and told them that he was fed up with ‘trouble’ and wanted to end his life because he was unable to cope.

He lost his mother to cancer last year and became more distressed when he was evicted from his home. Ramdhanie is survived by his children, five siblings and relatives. A post mortem is expected to be performed soon and his funeral is scheduled for Saturday.