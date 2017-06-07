Chinese eye mining sector

…say investment climate conducive

SEVERAL Chinese investors have expressed confidence in Guyana’s business atmosphere after exploring opportunities here for investment and have set their eyes on the gold and diamond industry.

The investors met with officials from several government agencies to get an understanding of how business is done here.

Among the investors are representatives of the China East International Incorporated, who met with Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes and acting Commissioner of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), Newell Dennison, on Wednesday.

At the meeting held within the boardroom of the GGMC, Simei Liu, Chairman of the China East International Inc. said the visit to Guyana follows last September’s global meeting of Ministers of Natural Resources held in China.

It was during that meeting that the company’s representatives interacted with Minister Broomes who invited them to Guyana to assist with green mining. The Chinese have an interest in gold, diamond mining, as well as the mining of other precious minerals and lithium.

Liu speaking through translator Jeffery Jin said, Broomes made a good representation about Guyana and noted that it left investors yearning for more information.

“We wanted to come and invest here,” he said as he explained that the team of investors is currently here to get a better understanding of areas to which they can invest.

“Investors are attracted to Guyana and there will be lots of opportunities and prospects for investment here in Guyana,” Liu said.

He explained that the group is extremely pleased to observe a number of Chinese establishments and stressed that there are lots of opportunities here for investment.

“The Guyana government has provided the platform for foreign investors,” the investor said while noting that it is their intention to return to china and sell a Guyanese investment package.

Apart from their interactions with Minister Broomes back in September, Liu said that Chinese investors have been hearing about Guyana through other investors from Canada, the United States and Australia.

“They invested here and got lots of benefits through their investments…they have confidence here,” the chairman of the China East International Inc. stated.

BIG MARKET

He explained that China has a “big market” which can provide much needed assistance to Guyana, not only in the area of green mining, but also in other areas.

“Investing here would also increase opportunities for Guyanese people to get jobs…the choices are very good,” said Liu who stressed that both countries will continue to benefit from continued cooperation.

Guyana established diplomatic relations with China on June 27, 1972, and was the first English-speaking country in the Caribbean country to do so.

“… local economy will also benefit,” stressed the Chinese investor who noted that the team currently in Guyana will explore all possible opportunities and return to China to discuss with business partners following which, they will make a second visit to Guyana.

“We selling Guyana to China in one package,” Liu added.

Meanwhile, Minister Broomes explained that the investors have made good on their promise to visit Guyana and explore opportunities which prove feasible to them.

She said thus far, the investors have an interest in the mining sector and have a group of geologists working in the hinterland regions.

COULD LEARN LOTS

“The Chinese host the green mining conference… and that sets an example for us here, since we are aggressively approaching the concept of a green state. We could learn lots from the Chinese and I would expect that we can benefit from some of these practices.”

She told the media that she did not just attend the Global Ministers of Natural Resources conference in China but presented opportunities for investment to investors.

“The result of that trip is the presence of these investors… they are from several sectors including housing,” Broomes added.

But even as the minister welcomed the investors to Guyana, she informed them of three pillars set by President David Granger for those who intend to invest here namely: respect for the rule of law, people and pay taxes.

“This meeting serves as introduction to the GGMC… I wish them success, I think the timing is perfect as everybody wants to come to Guyana,” said Broomes.

Meanwhile, acting GGMC Commissioner, Newell Dennison told the investors Guyana is known mostly for its gold and diamond and more recently, petroleum.

He said over the years, this sector has been trying to receive technical support from countries like China.

“We are very keen to advance the cause of lesser known minerals that are very important now as the world is moving to a greener outlook and Guyana in particular is moving to a green economy. So we are very open to your presence to understand and appreciate what your interests are so that we can guide you as best as we can to achieve your objectives.”