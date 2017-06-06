Wanted bulletin issued for murder suspect

The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for Troy Tasho known as “19” for questioning in relation to the murder of Roy Beckles which occurred on Monday at ‘B’ Field, Sophia, East Coast Demerara.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of 42-year-old Tasho is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 229-2289, 229-2019, 222-2232, 229—2655, 225-6411, 225-8196, 225-2227, 225-0575, 911 or the nearest police station.

His last known address is ‘B’ Field Reserve, Sophia, ECD and Back Circle, East Ruimveldt.

Beckles, 45, a labourer of ‘B’ Field Squatting Area, Sophia, was chopped to death, allegedly by his 42-year-old neighbour, during an argument. Investigation revealed that the victim was on his way home when he observed his wife and the suspect arguing. He intervened and the suspect, who armed himself with a cutlass and knife, attacked and stabbed the victim to his right shoulder.