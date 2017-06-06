Venezuelans charged with illegal entry

Three Venezuelan nationals, who were recently nabbed during a police raid in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown were placed before the court on Tuesday and charged with illegal entry.

Marlon Attwell, 20; Iris Bolivar, 19 and her 23-year-old sister, Yennefer Bolivar appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and were charged separately. The court heard that on May 22, 2017 at Eteringbang, Cuyuni River, they entered Guyana by sea and disembarked without the consent of an immigration officer.

The trio denied the charges and was represented by Attorney, Dexter Todd, who argued that his clients have strong connections to Guyana. Todd pointed out that Attwell’s father, Martin Attwell is a Guyanese businessman and according to the Immigration Act once the parent of a foreign national is a Guyanese citizen, that national adopts the right to stay in the country as their dependents.

Additionally, the Attorney further explained that Yennefer Bolivar is the reputed wife of Martin Attwell and is five months pregnant for him. However, the other woman, Iris Bolivar is in a relationship with Martin Attwell’s other son and she visited Guyana to be with him.

Meanwhile, Police Prosecutor, Arvin Moore told the court that the trio was arrested on June 3 at Lot 907 Penny Lane Street, South Ruimveldt during a police raid. According to the Prosecutor, the trio could not provide any documents to the police of entering Guyana.

The Chief Magistrate fined each of the foreign nationals $30,000 with a default of four weeks imprisonment. The Magistrate also ruled that Iris Bolivar will be deported after she pays her fine while the two others will remain in Guyana, due to their ties to the country.