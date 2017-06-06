Teacher found lying next to dead husband in Cummings Lodge home

A TURKEYEN, East Coast Demerara nursery school teacher was found lying on top the partly decomposed body of her husband on Monday, days after the man reportedly died.

The gruesome discovery was made by the couple’s landlady on the lower flat of the house at

Lot 7 Hugh Ghanie Park, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara. Dead is 35-year-old miner, Kevin Dawson; his wife, Cindy Dawson, 28, has been admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital. Police speculated that the man died between June 3- 5, 2017. The decomposed body was taken to Lyken’s Funeral Home, where it awaits a post-mortem. The mattress was also removed from the house.

When this newspaper visited the couple’s home, a neighbour said the miner may have died on May 31, since that was the last day she heard him vomiting in his bathroom. Reports indicate that the man was suffering from Malaria and Typhoid.

“Since he come out of the bush about a month ago with Malaria and Typhoid is every morning I heard him vomiting. Is only last Wednesday it all stopped and it was like that same day he died,” one resident said.

Another neighbour said that the school teacher’s friends became worried since she did not report to work on Friday last and calls and messages to her cell phone went unanswered. As such, the friends decided to visit the house and contacted the landlady, who then checked on the couple and found the woman lying on top of the husband.

This newspaper understands that the landlady rapped on the louvre windows after calling out to the teacher and receiving no answer. The teacher eventually answered the landlady and opened the louvre windows, during which a foul smell emanated from the apartment.

According to information reaching this newspaper, it was at this time that the teacher collapsed and remained unconscious. The landlady and the friends of the teacher then forced their way into the apartment, where the teacher was found in the kitchen in an unconscious state and the partly decomposed body of the man on the bed. Eyewitnesses said that the teacher had what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds on her body.

“Is like if she wanted to kill herself, but the man had no marks on his body, she was just in there with him all the [time] sleeping with him while he was rotting, that’s real crazy love,” another resident said.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the couple married last year and the husband bought a new car – PVV 8047 – for his wife in November 2016. However, on Wednesday last, someone had crashed into the rear of the car.

Residents said Dawson was hardly home since he worked in the interior and returned only for the August and Christmas holidays.

“But she is a nice person though, she always went to work and no one ever visited her, only when her husband returned you would see them together,” one neighbour said.