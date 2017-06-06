Retired solider killed in Bush Lot accident

Forty – three – year old Clifford Crandon lost his life on the Bush Lot Public Road, West Coast Berbice on Monday afternoon after a car crashed him.

According to a police report, motorcar PFF 1232 was proceeding east along the northern carriageway at 16:30hrs, while Crandon, who was riding a motorcycle, was proceeding in the opposite direction on motor cycle CF 8454.

It is alleged that the car suddenly made a right turn into the path of the motorcycle. As a result the cyclist collided with the left front bumper of the car and fell onto the road surface. Crandon is said to be a former member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) who resided at # 9 Village, West Coast Berbice.

He was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was treated, transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital and succumbed at 21:20hrs.

The driver of the car has been identified as 43-year-old Oniel Alfred of Hopetown, West Coast Berbice. He has been taken into custody. A breathalyser test was conducted and no alcohol was detected in his blood.