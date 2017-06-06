Miner remanded on fraud charge

A MINER, accused of swindling over 8 ounces of raw gold from his uncle, was remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Tuesday.

Sherwin Saul, 37, of Mibicuri Village, West Coast Berbice pleaded not guilty to the charge of fraudulent conversion; he did not have legal representation. It is alleged that between January 24, 2016 and February 24, 2016 at White Water, Cuyuni River, while being solely entrusted with 15 ounces and 9 penny weight of raw gold on the account of Kelvin Saul, he fraudulently converted 8 ounces and 3 penny weight of raw gold to his own use and benefits.

Police Prosecutor, Arwin Moore opposed to the defendant being released on bail on the grounds that he is a flight risk. Moore further explained that when the accused was arrested and released on station bail in 2016, he failed to return to the police station as he was instructed to do and went into hiding. Saul was recently arrested in Georgetown and kept in custody.

The Chief Magistrate ruled in the prosecution’s favor and remanded Saul until June 16. The matter was transferred to the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.