Mechanic crushed to death

–in freak accident at Kurubuka Mines

A MECHANIC of Kwakwani Park, in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) was on Monday afternoon crushed to death by a heavy-duty truck which was parked at the Kurubuku Mines, located between Kwakwani and Aroaima.

The accident, in which 19-year-old Sayhid Trucking employee Wesley Poteir was killed, reportedly occurred around 15:00h.

Reports are that Poteir was sitting under a parked truck awaiting repairs, when another heavy-duty truck ran into it, crushing him in the process.

According to an eyewitness, “He was sitting in the tyre of the truck that was broken down, and the next truck coming down the hill and went close to that truck.

“The two tyre jam together, and he mash between them; that’s what caused his death.”

When contacted late Monday evening, ranks at the Kwawani Police Station told the Guyana Chronicle that the body was at the time being escorted to Kwakwani, and that an investigation into the incident has been launched.

The firm with which the deceased worked is contracted by the Rusal Bauxite Company to transport bauxite overburden.