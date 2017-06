Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 35-year-old Kevin Dawson of lot 7 GEC Scheme, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, which occurred between June 3- 5 2017 at the said address.

According to a police report, the dead man’s 28-year-old spouse, Cindy Dawson, a teacher, was found in an unconscious state.

She has been presently admitted a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. The police report did not say how the man died.