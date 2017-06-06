Labourer chopped to death by neighbour during brawl

Police are investigating the murder of Roy Beckles, 45, a labourer of ‘B’ Field Squatting Area, Sophia, East Coast Demerara which occurred about 18:30hrs Monday at the said address.

According to a police report, the man was chopped to death, allegedly by his 42-year-old neighbour, during an argument. The neighbour has since gone into hiding and police are yet to apprehend him.

Investigation revealed that the victim was on his way home when he observed his wife and the suspect arguing. He intervened and the suspect, who armed himself with a cutlass and knife, attacked and stabbed the victim to his right shoulder.

The victim was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he succumbed whilst receiving treatment. The body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.