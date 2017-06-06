Labourer charged with murder of pensioner

Lincoln Odell, 29, called “Shadow,” appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, charged with the murder of 80-year-old Fitzherbert Grimes, known as “Grimsy.”

He was not required to plead to the charge, which alleged that on June 2, 2017 at Lot 39, Race Course, Hazel Street, Corriverton, he murdered Grimes in the course or furtherance of a robbery.

The accused told the court that his family had put him out of the house and he has been living on the streets; he said he turned to drugs and alcohol, which he blamed for his behaviour.

The Police Prosecutor requested that the accused be sent for a psychiatric evaluation due to his abnormal behaviour during interrogation. He was remanded to prison until June 19, 2017 where he will make his second court appearance.

At approximately 12:30 hrs on the day in question, the pensioner lost his life at the hands of accused, who reportedly strangled and beat him to death. A relative, who was identified as Dexter Parks, 42, had told the media that Grimes was at home relaxing when the accused entered the yard and demanded the man’s pension money.

The father of eight allegedly refused to hand over the money and shouted at the accused telling him to “go look wuk”. This allegedly angered the accused, who reportedly grabbed the elderly man by the neck and strangled him.

“He just grab the man by the neck and start fuh choke he but by the btime I reach he did done collapse and he deh kicking the man, stomping on he and saying “dead, dead yuh s*@$t”. When I reach he pointing to the man on the ground and seh “look wah happen;” I tell he is he do it and he say ‘no’ but then the neighbour say is he do it and I just grab on pon he till the police come.”

The badly injured man was rushed to the Skeldon Hospital where he succumbed to his injures an hour later. He was severely beaten to the head and stomped about the body.