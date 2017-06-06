Gov’t honours military, police band-room

–for contributions to 50th Anniversary Celebrations

ON the occasion of Guyana’s 51st Independence Anniversary, the Ministry of Education, Department of Culture, Youth and Sports recently held an appreciation ceremony for those who would have played a pivotal role in making the country’s 50th Independence Anniversary a success last year.

According to Asif Hakim of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Public Relations Department, among those honoured were members of the GPF Band-room. The recipients consisted of 65 ranks from the Steel Band, Military Band, and Choir who were awarded with certificates of appreciation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister within the Ministry of Education, Nicolette Henry, thanked all the awardees for putting their country first. She also noted that during 2016, she saw the true meaning of national pride and that she was happy with the manner in which the 50th Anniversary Logo was displayed.

She said during the 2016 celebrations, the country saw a 100 percent increase in visitors. The Minister said that a total of 120 events were completed in just over 100 days and that these events attracted an all-time record of over 100,000 persons.

Meanwhile, GPF Director of Music, Superintendent Charmaine Stuart, who was the recipient of a certificate, as well as a 50th Independence Anniversary Medal, thanked the government on behalf of the Force for honouring them for the work they did in 2016.

The ceremony was held at the National Cultural Centre on Friday. The event also attracted the attendance of the First Lady, Mrs Sandra Granger, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan and other Government Ministers.