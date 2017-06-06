Corentyne man thrashed during ‘panty row’

-police accused of ‘cover-up’

A FAMILY of #57 Village, Corentyne Berbice is calling on the Guyana Police Force to conduct a thorough investigation into the brutal beating of Seudial Persaud, 47, at the hands of a 19-year-old.

The incident occurred on May 29, 2017 on the #56 Public Road and the family is alleging that there is a police cover up since the suspect is yet to be arrested and charged.

In an interview with Guyana Chronicle, Persaud related that he was on his way home on the day in question, when the alleged attacker, whom he identified as “Star” and “Sono,” approached on a bicycle in the opposite direction and verbally abused him.

Persaud claimed that he responded to the teenager, who then jumped off his bicycle and attacked him.

“I was coming home when he interfere with me calling me ‘Donkey

panty.’ Meh call am back ‘bannu panty’ and he jump off he bike and push me down and start beat me up.”

According to Persaud, the suspect punched him in his face, eyes and head, when rendered him dizzy. He shouted for help and residents in the area rescued him by pulling the teenager off him.

The neighbours alerted his wife, Geeta Beharry who came and met the suspect on the road. She claimed that the young man dared her to make a police report as he noted that his “boss has connections” with the police.

“He tell me fuh do wa we want fuh do that his boss buy out the whole 51 police station,” the woman told Guyana Chronicle.

Beharry said her husband bled profusely from the nose and mouth and his eyes were badly swollen as a result of the beating. She however decided to take him to #51 Police Station before visiting the Skeldon hospital.

According to the woman, she and her husband were forced to wait for over an hour at the station even though Persaud was bleeding and in pain.

“This is not the first time he [the suspect] threatened me husband. He do it plenty time and up to now them still can’t arrest he over one week now and he a walk free while me husband deh in pain,” the distraught wife said.

When this newspaper visited the family on Monday, June 5, Persaud had just returned from the hospital.

“I feeling a lot of pain; just get back from the doctor, meh eye still red and swell up. Wwhen me cough, me ah bleed, me nose still ah bleed. One week after, I still passing blood from mouth,” the injured man said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Divisional Commander, Ian Amsterdam said that the suspect is evading arrest. The Commander emphasied that ranks are making every effort to apprehend him and that the investigation remains active.