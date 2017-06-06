Board of deeds, commercial registries in place

THE FIRST order of business for the newly-constituted Board of the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority would be to get a good sense of what is happening in this area of service.

This is according to the body’s chairwoman, Christine McGowan, who along with five other board members received their instrument of certification from Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General, Basil Williams on Monday.

The simple ceremony which was held at the AG’s office cleared the way for the inaugural meeting of the board which had not been in operation for just over a year. McGowan told this newspaper that the Board would want to have an idea of the state of affairs since it is the first time the new board will be sitting. “We want to understand what is happening and based on that, look to offer a better service, and in terms of ensuring that business is not affected by the tardiness that could arise from time to time.”

Relating to deeper insights into this area, McGowan explained that the Deeds and Commercial Registry Board is not engaged in an investigative role, but would seek the necessary information that speak directly to the proper management of state records, business information and the improvement of other services to the public.

The first meeting would be used for the members who hail from prominent civil institutions to become acquainted with each other. It was recognised that the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority (Amendment) Bill 2017, which sits in Parliament had caused a delay in the appointment of the board. Minister Williams pointed out, however, that the current members are constituted under the current legislation. The Bill will, however, be debated on the 15 of this month, and it is hoped that after its passage, three more persons representing the Ministry of Business, the Chief Evaluation Office and a representative of the Guyana Revenue Authority will be added to what will then be seen as a well-rounded board.

This widening of the board is necessary for many and varying reasons, Williams charged. He noted the importance of recognising that the Deeds and Commercial Registry Authority Board is a corporate organisation with its legal status separate and distinct from its employees. The Act, the Minister continued, gives certain functions and provides for the respective registrars to look after the daily affairs of respective registries. He said that the board also has its functions but the Act provides that, “the minister responsible for the Authority, which is the Minister of Legal Affairs, could give directions to the boards and of course the boards has to carry out directions,” under the current legislation.

Williams explained that this means when it is said that the agency is an independent body, it’s in terms of its corporate status, since it is a semi-autonomous body and the Act provides for the minister’s role in that regard. “We believe that the board must work with directions in terms of policy which you will get from the minister acting for cabinet.” The important thing, however, is the delivery of proper legal services. The minister recalled the problems previously associated with the registries where service was time consuming and records were not readily available; leading to a generally poor delivery of service.

“I believe that since we (government) came into office and we moved the Commercial Registry into separate buildings, that the registry is functioning quite effectively.” Williams noted however that he expects free and further intercourse between his ministry, the board and other relevant parties. Apart from the chair, Gillian Pollard is representing the Ministry of Finance, Aretha Henry, the Ministry of Communities, Sharon Small, the Guyana Bar Association, Kumar Dorasami, the Guyana Association of Legal Professionals and Major General (ret’d) Norman McLean for the Private Sector Commission.