20 years jail for vendor who killed transgender sex worker

Andel Forde called “Ron Forde” was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter for the July 22, 2015 murder of Nephi Noel Luther called “Noel Luther.”

The sentence was handed down by Justice Navindra Singh in the Georgetown High Court. According to State Prosecutor, Tuanna Hardy, on July 22, 2015 at about 1:30 hrs at Carmichael and Quamina Streets, Georgetown, Forde pulled out a gun during an argument and shot Luther in the presence of others.

Luther, who was a transgender sex worker, was taken to Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A post mortem revealed that Luther died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

In his plea of mitigation, defence attorney Mark Conway told the court that Forde, 45, is a fish vendor of Lot 31 Rahaman’s Park and has expressed remorse for his actions.

He added that during Forde’s time on remand, there was unrest at Camp Street Prison and there was a fire in a cell where he and other prisoners were trapped and he risked his life to save others. As such, he was severely burnt in the process.

Conway stated that his client pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and did not waste the court’s time and has thrown himself to the mercy of the court.

In response, State Prosecutor Tuanna Hardy told the court that Luther was shot in the presence of others while he was unharmed. As such, the Prosecutor asked that the sentence reflect his actions, given the fact that a life was lost.

The accused then told the Judge that he regrets his actions and apologised to the relatives of the deceased as he asked for leniency in his sentencing.

Justice Singh told the court that he took into consideration that Forde has accepted what he did and during his time incarcerated, he placed himself in harm’s way to save other prisoners and underwent two surgeries so far for burns he sustained.

The Judge added that Forde has shown remorse but a life was lost; the judge described the incident as “stupid” and pointed out that a firearm was used to commit the crime.

Justice Singh then sentenced Forde to 20 years in jail and ordered that time served should be deducted from his sentence as he urged him to make use of the programmes offered in prison to enhance his life for re-integration into society.

Luther, of Lot ZZ Durban Street, Wortmanville, was gunned down by one of two men on July 22, 2015 at around 02:35hrs, while plying his trade in the downtown area of Carmichael and Quamina Streets in Georgetown. He was shot once in the chest when confronted by the duo during an argument over a paid transaction.

Reports are that a male client had earlier visited the transgender sex worker for a paid sexual encounter, but was apparently not satisfied with the service and had returned to Luther.

Dissatisfied with Luther’s response, the client returned with another man, who reportedly shot Luther dead before fleeing the scene in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).