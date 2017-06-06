$1.2B ‘Mara’ road underway

…residents praise gov’t for ending 40-year wait

EAST Bank Berbice residents will now benefit from a newly constructed main access road.

Reconstruction of the road, which runs from Stanleytown to Mara, is being funded by the Government of Guyana at an estimated cost of $1.2B and will be done in phases.

The announcement was made by Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson during a meeting with residents at the Overwinning Market Square on Sunday. The first phase will see the construction of some 4.7 kilometres of road from Stanleytown to Everton, the completion of which is anticipated to be done in eight months.

The road, because of its deplorable condition whether sun or rain, has been cause for controversy and the bane of residents over the last 40 years, as Minister Patterson would recall.

“Our records show that since 2009, there have been protest action for the condition of this road,” he declared, adding:

“Enough is enough! We have to put this project on the front burner!”

Noting that the importance of the road cannot be overstressed, because it not only affects the ordinary citizens but also those in the agricultural sector, he said:

“The overall objective of this project is to provide a solution to the current difficulties of using the roadways due to the deteriorating state.”

Apprising residents the numerous opportunities the construction of the road will provide, he assured them that they will benefit from employment and will be given small contracts to execute.

“With road works comes opportunities. And it would be disrespectful, unfair to you in this area if we come here and do not let you know what opportunities are there for you; if we bring everything from out of the region,” the minister said, adding:

“I said to my team, ‘We are only facilitators; this project should be a project from the East Bank of Berbice.’”

The road, once completed, will consist of pavements, concrete drains, speed bumps, bridges, box culverts and street lights, and is expected to have a lifespan of 30 years.

During the meeting, residents raised concerns about the quality of road that will be built. The concerns of the residents were one which the Minister immediately took into consideration, and suggested that an oversight committee be established.

The Minister suggested that one person from each of the villages be on the committee, in addition of someone from the Mayor’s office and the Regional Democratic Council. They were given two weeks to select the five persons.

“Come back, give me the names; we will appoint them, we will give you all the documents and all the support that you need” Minister Patterson told the residents.

The Department of Public Information/Government Information Agency (DPI/GINA) spoke to a few residents, who were all elated with the announcement made by the minister.

ANDREW FRANCE of New Amsterdam said, “This year is 49 years since we have been waiting on this road; from government to government… And we are grateful to see this government come, and in such a short time live up to their promise. It is shocking to know that this road works will be commencing.”

SHARON TRIM of Edinburgh said she is “eternally grateful” for the reconstruction of the road, which she at one time referred to as “Abortion Alley”.

“I am grateful the ministers saw how we were suffering and punishing, and see it fit not only to promise but to fulfill their promise so that the people on the East Bank Berbice can and will have the new road that we deserve.”

RAMESH MARAJ of Gay Park said, “We were here lobbying for this road for the past 40 years. I could recall we used bauxite capping to cover a road; now that we have the minister’s commitment, and they want to start, I am happy, because the people have suffered tremendously.”

Also present at the meeting was Minster of Public Security, Mr Khemraj Ramjattan who apologised for the delay in delivering on the construction of the road.

“The ministers in government have been doing their best so that the monies can be allocated for this project. We said that we are going to deliver, and we are going to deliver now,” he said.