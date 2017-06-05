Youths rally round river preservation

–in commemoration of World Environment Day

UNDER the theme, “Revive the Rivers”, hundreds of youths from across Georgetown and those living along the low coastal plain rallied on Sunday for the protection and proper management of Guyana’s water resources.

The event, which was organised by the network of organisations under Policy Forum Guyana, began at the Bank of Guyana (BoG) which was the assembly point for all marchers.

The youths marched along Church Street into Camp Street, vigorously chanting and showcasing their slogans highlighting the importance of water and the environment. The march culminated at the Seawall Bandstand in Kingston.

Prizes were also presented to outstanding groups for the “Best Chant”, which was won by Tutorial High School; the “Most Creative Group”, won by St. Ann’s Orphanage; and for “Best Banner”, which was won by the Marian Academy.

The event was held in commemoration of World Environment Day, celebrated annually on June 5, and this year under the theme, “Connecting People to Nature”.

Speaking at the short presentation ceremony at the Seawall Bandstand was United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, Mikiko Tanaka.

She expressed her admiration for the vigour of the youths who came out Sunday to show their support and help spread awareness of the importance of preserving the rivers and water resources.

Tanaka also acknowledged the measures taken in Guyana to foster a “green state” and urged the youths to not only keep the rivers safe and clean, but to keep their entire environment clean.

Senior WWF Guianas Coordinator, Ms Preeya Rampersaud, enlightened the crowd that while water is often seen as an abundant resource since it covers 70-75 per cent of the earth’s surface, only about three percent of that amount is freshwater and is safe for use.

She stressed to the gathering that activities such as mining, which pollute our water resources, affect the quality of the already limited quantity of water that is available for use. She noted that unless people reorient the way they use and overuse the water resources, quality water will become less abundant for our use.

According to Gomin Camacho of Policy Forum Guyana, they believe that if young people are aware about certain issues, they would be able to police Guyana’s policy makers into safeguarding resources. “We think the buy-in needs to come from the young people,” she said.