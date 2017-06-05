Truck crashes into parked car in Essequibo

The female driver of PJJ 7499, Delanne Ifill, escaped serious injuries on Monday morning, when a truck crashed into her on the Better Success public road, Essequibo Coast.

According to reports, the driver of the truck attempted to overtake a pick-up when he lost control and slammed into the parked car at approximately 9:00hrs. The truck is owned by Multi-Builders’ Hardware Store in Cotton Field.

Ifill told Guyana Chronicle that she had just parked the car and was about to exit when she saw the trucking approaching. She then attempted to reverse the car but it was too late as the truck slammed into the side of her vehicle. She escaped injuries but was visibly shaken by the collision.

She is hopeful that an amicable settlement can be reached since according to her, she depends on her vehicle as a means of income. Police later arrived at the scene and took statements from both parties. The truck has since been impounded at the Charity Police Station.