Region Nine planning body soon

THE Rupununi’s Plan of Action for Regional Development (PARD) is being fine-tuned, with the expectation that the region’s planning secretariat will become operational soon.

The Guyana Chronicle has also learnt that stakeholders have lent critical support to the 10-year proposal, which seeks to foster key areas of advancement in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

PARD is a new initiative implemented by the present administration during the second half of 2015, mere months after assuming office.

The objective is to assist the Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) of the country’s 10 administrative regions in developing, implementing, monitoring and assessing appropriate action-oriented plans for their social and economic advancement.

Technical Consultant, Sabina Khan, who is working along with the Region Nine RDC in the development of their PARD, told the Guyana Chronicle this week that the plan focuses on development of the region’s economy and socio-economic matters, as well as environmental issues affecting it.

She said at the moment, besides working on establishing a secretariat in the region, the region has already identified an administrative manager and a spatial planner for the secretariat.

Personnel to spearhead socio-economic planning, as well as a Brazilian relations planner are being scouted to strengthen the functionality of the secretariat.

According to Khan, the process of establishing the plan commenced in October last year, and the first phase of the project ends this month.

“It’s addressing matters such as the integration of development in the region,” Khan said, adding that consultations are being undertaken throughout the region, as the plan is being crafted.

Khan noted that Conservation International Guyana (CIG), which has an office in Lethem, was asked by the RDC of Region Nine to provide technical guidance to the process of setting up the secretariat, as well as with the overall development of the plan.

She said the project has received support from a number of stakeholders within the region, among them the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), as well as the Rupununi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

In addition, she said the Brazilians across the border have been engaged with regard to establishment of the plan. The state planning units in neighbouring Roraima State, as well as students from the University of Roraima are being engaged in the discussion phase as the plan is crafted.

The project is being funded by the Ministry of Communities, via the RDC and CIG. Following the first phase, which ends this month, the RDC and technical advisors will decide on the way forward.

The PARD consists of three policy instruments, which describe how the region will be managed over the next 10 years. It includes a regional strategy, which is a vision for the region reflecting shared values and development priorities, strategies and targets on the economic, social, cultural and environmental conditions to be maintained, improved and realised.

In addition, it consists of a Regional Action Plan, which translates strategies into annual work plans, mobilises resources for activities, assigns roles and responsibilities of stakeholders, and a monitoring plan to track progress.

The plan also includes a Regional Land-Use Plan, which is a map of the current and future management of land, water and other natural resources, including what activities are located or permitted where, and under what conditions.

Khan said that on June 30, a draft of the plan is expected to be published and according to her, “it will tell of what people want for the region [and] the way forward among other details.” The plan will also provide the RDC with important information in the preparation of its 2018 Budget.