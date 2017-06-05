Mother of 4 remanded on drug charge

A Kitty, Georgetown resident was on Monday remanded to prison by City Magistrate Judy Latchman on a drug trafficking charge.

Michael Norwich, a 42-year-old mother of four, denied that on May 31, 2017 at Garnett Street, Kitty, she had 341.8 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

The woman did not have legal representation and was remanded to prison until June 26, 2017.

According to Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves on the day in question at about 16:00 hrs, the police conducted raids in the Kitty area when they went to Norwich’s home. Police made contact with Norwich and searched the house in her presence, during which the drugs were reportedly found inside a bedroom.

The prosecutor told the court that under caution, the accused reportedly admitted ownership of the drugs.