Lindener crushed in accident

WILBERT Sidney, a resident of Amelia’s Ward, Linden, late Sunday night perished in an accident at Lover’s Lane Junction, Amelia’s Ward Highway, Linden.

The Guyana Chronicle observed relatives of Sidney searching for his body parts which were scattered on the road, while a greater portion of his body lay close by.

While information on the accident remained sketchy up to press time, the Guyana Chronicle understands that Sidney was riding a motorcycle at a fast pace, proceeding north, when he overtook a vehicle and ended up in the path of a car, into which he slammed.

A canter truck driven by one “Malit” Charles was also involved in the accident. He was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where he is being treated for several injuries. The two occupants of the car received minor injuries and remained at the scene of the accident. Following the accident, residents of Amelia’s Ward rushed to the scene to render assistance while police ranks carried out their investigations.