Jamaica nets cocaine from Guyana, Suriname

JAMAICAN police last week netted 165 pounds of cocaine which were found in containers shipped from Guyana and Suriname.

According to a report in the Jamaica Observer on Sunday, officers assigned to the Narcotics Division and members of the Contraband Enforcement Team (CET) of the Jamaica Custom Agency conducted an operation at the Kingston Freeport Terminal, Gordon Quay, Port Bustamante Wharf on Wednesday.

The operation led to the seizure of the illicit substance. According to the report, around 16:00hrs on Wednesday, four containers shipped from Guyana and Suriname were searched and found to contain 56 parcels of cocaine. Police said the drug seized has an estimated street value of $77,216,000.

Two containers were shipped from Guyana, each containing two travelling bags, one with 31 parcels of cocaine and the other with 12 parcels of cocaine. The other two containers were shipped from Suriname.

According to the report, in the first one, two knapsacks were found to contain nine parcels of cocaine. In the second container, one knapsack was found with four parcels of cocaine. On Friday, during the operation, the containers from Guyana showed anomalies in the refrigeration section upon scanning. The police say the section of the container was disassembled and a further 10 parcels with cocaine was seized.

No one was arrested in connection with the find.