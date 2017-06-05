Hundreds of scales seized during raid at Stabroek, Bourda markets  

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has visited 3,563 shops since its campaign in April 2017 to ensure they are in compliance with national standards for weights and measures.

The Bureau has since seized 335 scales and 43 masses, the majority from the Stabroek and Bourda markets. The scales were not approved for commercial trade.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GNBS, Lloyd David said the surveillance exercise within Georgetown and its environs was carried out by a team of Inspectors to check and verify that weighing devices/scales were stamped by the bureau to ensure commodities comply with national standards and quality requirements.

Dial scales are not approved for commercial trade, but approved for domestic trade. Head of the Standards Compliance Department, Shailendra Rai said that vendors and shop keepers are purchasing unapproved devices in the retail sector for commercial trade.

“The Bureau of Standards cannot limit the types of scales imported into Guyana, because there are scales used for domestic use and scales imported for commercial use. But what we find is that vendors and shopkeepers are purchasing the domestic scale for commercial trade, and when that happens consumers are cheated, because of continuous usage over a period of time. The internal mechanism of the scale…when weight is placed on it, the scale would show extra weight,” Rai explained.

Rai further advised store owners and dealers to educate the consumers and shop owners on approved and non-approved devices, since the approved devices would be verified by the GNBS and would carry a bureau sticker.

The Metrology and Standards Compliance Department plays an active role in consumer protection and equity in trade. It is responsible for three main programmes namely Standards Compliance, Weights and Measures and Consumers Complaints Investigation. These programmes are intended to protect consumers and facilitate local, regional and international trade.