Guyana-Brazil to discuss areas of co-operation

GUYANA will host the fifth meeting of the Guyana/Brazil Group on Council Cooperation and the sixth meeting of the Guyana/Brazil Frontier Committee.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon said that the meetings will be held on June 5 and 6, 2017 and that the local delegation will be led by Ambassador Audrey Waddell-Jardine.

He said the purpose of the meeting is to address issues relating to “cooperation between communities on the borders between Guyana and Brazil on the areas of health, education, water management, animal and agricultural surveillance, trafficking and violence against women, indigenous issues and public security.”

The Guyana/Brazil Frontier Committee was established on September 14, 2009, with the inaugural signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries on the Takatu Bridge.

“This mechanism was established to advance the process of integration by nurturing development of the population within the frontier communities,” Harmon said.

The last meeting of the Council and the Frontier Committee was held in Brazil in 2016.