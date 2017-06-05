 ‘Grey Boy’ freed again of Crum-Ewing murder

Regan Rodrigues called “Grey Boy,” who was accused of the March 2015 murder of political activist, Courtney Crum-Ewing, was freed for the second time of the murder charge against him.

City Magistrate, Judy Latchman dismissed the charge against Rodrigues on Monday at the end of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI).

In her ruling, Magistrate Latchman said that while she was satisfied that the gun, which was used to shoot Crum-Ewing, was found at the home of the accused, the evidence offered by the prosecution did not implicate Rodrigues in the actual murder. Rodrigues, 40, resides at Riverview, Georgetown.

In relation to the 14 oral statements made by Rodrigues, which were admitted into evidence, the Magistrate said they did not implicate him in the murder and there is no evidence that Rodrigues used the gun, pulled the trigger and shot Crum-Ewing.

Prior to the Magistrate’s ruling, Special Prosecutor, Nigel Hughes called his final two witnesses – Inspector Jackson and Assistant Superintendent of Police Mitchell Caesar – to the stand.

Rodrigues, who maintained his innocence during the PI, broke down in tears after hearing the Magistrate’s ruling. He shouted “Freedom!” as he made his way out of the courtroom.

On these grounds, the Magistrate explained that she had reviewed the “dust and the crumbs” of the case and was satisfied that there was no evidence linking Rodrigues to the murder.

In September 2016, Rodrigues was freed of the murder charge by Magistrate Latchman due to the lack of evidence. The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) decided to re-open the case for further evidence from police witnesses and for the Magistrate to rule on the oral statements made by Rodrigues.

The bullet-riddled body of Crum-Ewing was found at Third Avenue, Diamond New Scheme EBD days before the May 11, 2015 elections. The 40-year-old was shot twice to the temple, once to the back of the head and twice to the stomach.

The police in a statement had stated that the political activist was accosted by four men in a car, one of whom discharged several rounds, hitting him about the body. It was reported that the killer (s) used a .32 pistol to execute Crum-Ewing.

The political activist was well known for his one-man protest outside the office of former Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall. Minutes before he was gunned down, he was reportedly heard via bullhorn urging residents of the neighborhood to vote against the then ruling PPP/C party.