Cubans charged with overstaying in Guyana

A Cuban couple was on Monday fined $60,000 each by City Magistrate Judy Latchman after admitting to overstaying in Guyana.

William Cascara, 45 and Vankezia Beban, 29 were charged with overstaying their time in Guyana from April 10 to June 1, 2017 after being permitted to stay from October 5, 2016 and April 9, 2017. They pleaded guilty.

Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves told the court that the couple entered Guyana via the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on October 5, 2016 and was granted 6 months stay in the country.

However, Gonsalves noted that on June 1, 2017, the couple was stopped by police while in a vehicle en route to Lethem and their passports were checked when it was discovered that they had overstayed.

With the aid of an interpreter, the couple explained to the court that they had come to Guyana on tourist visas and had tried working in the country.

Magistrate Latchman fined the couple $60,000 each, with an alternative of six months imprisonment.