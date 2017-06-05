Cattle farmer killed in hit-and-run

MICHEAL Andre Totaram, 42, called “Punkman”, a cattle farmer from Adelphi Village, East Canje, Berbice died in an accident which occurred on Number 19 Highway in Corentyne, Berbice on Sunday morning.

He was reportedly struck down around 001:30hrs by motor car PSS 6395, driven by Emanuel Luther 21, of Lad Lane, New Amsterdam.

Guyana Chronicle understands that Luther, who is attached to a taxi service in New Amsterdam, was en-route to uplift a couple in Rose Hall Town when he reportedly slammed in to Totaram.

Luther reportedly told investigators that while on his way to Rose Hall, he felt an impact and thought he hit something and stopped, came out of the vehicle and noticed his front number plate was damaged.

According to him, he did not see anything on the roadway and proceeded to pick up the couple at Rose Hall Town. On his way back to New Amsterdam, his car over-heated within proximity to where he had previously stopped.

He called another car to take the customers to their destination since his radiator was broken.

It was while he was trying to fix his car the police patrol vehicle approached and arrested him, taking him to the station.

According to police sources, they received a call of a hit-and-run on the Number 19 Highway and upon investigations they found a body on the road.

They took the person to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. And upon returning to the scene, they saw Luther trying to fix his car and upon further investigations noticed his car had a fresh dent in front.

Upon questioning Luther, the police believe that he hit down Totaram and arrested him.

Meanwhile, as word spread of the hit and run, Juliet Mc Pherson, a sister

of the dead man, visited the New Amsterdam Hospital after they were

unable to make contact with her brother and there she positively

identified the remains of her brother.

She told reporters that her brother is a known alcoholic and has been working with someone on the Corentyne as a cattle farmer.