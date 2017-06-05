CARICOM dismayed

— CARICOM Chair Granger speaks out on US’ withdrawal from Paris Agreement

CARICOM Chairman, President David Granger, has expressed dismay and disappointment in the United States’ (US) decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

CARICOM’s position on the matter was expressed in a statement issued by the 15-member bloc on Sunday.

Nearly 200 nations, including the US under President Barack Obama’s administration, agreed in 2015 to voluntarily reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to combat climate change.

This is referred to as the Paris Climate Agreement.

Last week, US President, Donald Trump, announced that the US would be withdrawing from the agreement, and that moves would begin to negotiate a new “fair” deal that would not disadvantage US businesses and workers.

CARICOM, which has also expressed some concern with regard to Trump’s immigration policy, said through its chairman that it “is deeply dismayed” and “disappointed” by the US decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.

The regional bloc contended that the agreement was more than just another international agreement on another complex international issue.

The body said that it reflects the acknowledgment and acceptance that climate change is a global issue that requires global solutions.

Describing climate change as an “existential threat”, the CARICOM chairman noted that as members of Small-Island and Low-Lying Coastal Developing States (SIDS), the reality of this phenomenon is making itself manifest to the region.

This, he said is in light of the fact that the Caribbean is “the most prone to natural disasters globally”.

According to the chairman, the need for global action to combat this phenomenon is past urgent.

“As one of the prime contributors to the emissions which continue to push global temperature rise to an untenable level, the leadership of the United States in efforts to curb the warming of the planet is an important factor.”

The chairman reasoned that abdication of that responsibility by the US sends a “negative signal” particularly to those states that are most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, despite they do little or nothing to contribute to its causes.

Notwithstanding this, the regional bloc said it is encouraged by the overwhelming majority of states remains firmly committed to the Paris Agreement.

“Our own commitment will never waver. Our existence is at stake” CARICOM said.