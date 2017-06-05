Businessman found dead in home

A BUSINESSMAN affected by mental illness was found dead in his 82 Collingswood Avenue, Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara (E.B.D) home on Sunday.

Dead is 59-year-old Parbhudyan Persaud called “Cecil”. He lived with his wife and son. The Persauds owned and operated Hauraruni Agricultural Development Company (HADCO) Incorporated, along with a sawmill at 284A Long Creek on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The company also had a branch in Barbados and was the suppliers of exotic tropical hardwood mainly for export markets. Persaud was the holder of a licensed firearm.

Reports indicate that up to the time of his death, the businessman was a patient at a health facility.

It is alleged that residents in the area heard a gunshot but did not know exactly where it originated. Only the businessman was home at the time. His wife and son were at their business place. Upon her returning home, she discovered her dead husband Sunday morning after she opened the backdoor of their premises.

She immediately raised an alarm and summoned the police.

Police confirmed that the man died as a result of a gunshot wound as investigations continue.