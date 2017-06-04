US$650,000 for Bartica ‘Green’ town project

THE Government of Guyana has received a US$650,000 grant from the Government of Italy in support of its model ‘Green’ town, Bartica Project.

The primary objective of the grant is to establish a reliable point of reference for the existing state of energy use in Bartica.

The data generated from this will be used for future measurements and predictions for evidence-based decision-making and pursuance of projects and programmes.

Bartica has been designated the model town for ‘Green’ initiatives. This project is therefore, located within the agenda of the Green Economy Framework in lieu of Guyana’s overarching sustainable development architecture.

To this end, activities undertaken will include sensitisation and awareness of Bartica’s populace, conducting of household baseline survey study, energy audits of public institutions, facilities and street lighting in Bartica, transportation sector energy audit, among others.

These efforts are being facilitated by the Office of Climate Change, which falls under the purview of the Ministry of the Presidency, in partnership with the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC).

The project is set to be officially launched on Monday in Bartica. (Ministry of the Presidency)