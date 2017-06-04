Stelling upgrade CDB green-lights G$161M for Stabroek, Vreed-en-Hoop

OVER the years, persons have noted their displeasure at the state of the ferry stelling near the Stabroek Market wharf but the situation is near to being corrected, following a decision by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) to fund an upgrade of the area.

Recently, the CDB noted that its Board of Directors met and approved a grant of GBP603,000 (G$161M) to fund a feasibility study and designs for the rehabilitation of the coastal and river infrastructure in the Georgetown area.

In addition, the CDB noted that the project would cover the reconstruction of the facilities at the major river-passenger and goods-transport hubs at Stabroek Market and Vreed-en-Hoop on the Demerara River.

The project is being funded through the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (UKCIF), which is administered by CDB.

The Demerara River, the principal route for commuters and goods between the two points, is served by docks at both ports which the bank noted were inadequate and cannot serve the currents levels of traffic which they receive.

“Rehabilitation of the sea defences is expected to have significant transformational effects on the city. Improving this critical infrastructure will help increase access to facilitate business, trade and social needs, and contribute to the growth in prosperity, poverty reduction and improved resilience to the effects of climate change in Guyana,” Andrew Dupigny, Head of Infrastructure Partnerships at CDB noted.

The project will include the preparation of detailed designs and cost estimates for the rehabilitation of sea defences and ancillary waterfront development between Georgetown and Liliendaal.

Citing tourism among other forms of economic development, government announced in successive budgets over the past two years that various sums of monies were budgeted for the rehabilitation of the waterfront areas along the Demerara River mouth.

The boardwalk linking Stabroek with the Georgetown seawall was placed on the 2017 agenda of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI). Earlier this year, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, noted that the boardwalk was expected to enhance the beauty of the Kitty Seawall, which has over the years, developed into a tourist venue, particularly on holidays and weekends.