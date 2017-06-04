PPP helps flood victims

THE People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) on Saturday handed over a quantity of rice to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to assist the entity in its efforts to bring relief to the flood victims of Regions Seven and Eight.

In a statement to the media on Saturday, the party said Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo made the presentation to CDC Director-General, Colonel (Rtd) Chabilall Ramsarup.

“The Opposition PPP/C is committed to ensuring that the affected villages return to a life of normalcy and indicated its support to the CDC efforts in these regions.”

Additionally, Jagdeo committed that his party will encourage government to seek additional budgetary support to effect the ongoing relief and recovery phases of the disaster which affected the two regions.

In Region Eight, in the North Pakaraimas, the hardest hit villages included Chenapau, Kaibarupai, Waipa, Sand Hill, Kopinang, Itabac, Kanapang and Cheung Mouth.

In Region Seven, Kako, Quebanang, Jawalla, and Kamarang/Warawatta were most affected.