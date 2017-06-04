Half a million visitors by year 2025

…the State will support tourism — Pres.

GUYANA is capable of increasing its tourist capacity by at least half a million more visitors by the year 2025. This is according to Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin, who also has responsibility for Tourism. The minister was among prominent guests that included President David Granger, First Lady Sandra Granger, other ministers of government, and the diplomatic community who attended the 25th anniversary celebration of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) and its partners.

Gaskin told the gathering that last year Guyana had 235,000 visitors, a 17 percent jump from what was experienced the previous year. For the first quarter of the year, the country has already experienced a six percent increase compared with the same period in the previous year. The minister noted that while the growth trajectory continues for this year , it is not the same for last year, noting that it was a special time for the country given its Golden Jubilee.

With an average annual growth rate of eight percent, the minister said his tourism director has made it known that, “…we could be looking at 500,000 or half a million visitors by the year 2025.”

In this regard, Gaskin said that physically, Guyana would need the support of at least five additional 737aircraft arriving in the country on a daily basis, another three hotels the size of the Marriott and a number of smaller hotels. Increased transportation, over 100 more taxis would be required, inclusive of more restaurant facilities. This is a challenge the minister plans to put to the tourism organisation to rise to the occasion of increased traffic.

Recognising 25 years of building what can now be described as a comprehensive Guyanese tourism industry, THAG President Andrea de Caires, was adamant that Guyana’s tourism sector has earned its place to be ranked among the economic earners that have added to the national purse. She said that it was “right and fitting” that as the Guyanese economy was on the verge of oil and gas and firm in other sectors, that tourism should also be recognised.

“…Tourism should be in the economy along with oil and gas, agriculture and mining as a driver of a sustainable, stable and green Guyana,” de Caires told the gathering. She said that government support has never really materialised into a sustainable financial push for

tourism; rather, it has seen the drive of international agencies such as the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and USAID to help promote Guyana on the international market.

She said THAG was nonetheless formed and around 1992, pushed its tourism guide which is now Explore Guyana magazine to market Guyana on the international front, more recently distributing more than 35,000 copies. THAG was also instrumental in discussions that led to the establishment of legislation that saw the formation of the Guyana Tourism Association (GTA).

The THAG President noted however that it has been stated that tourism contributes to Guyana’s GDP with some eight percent. This sector she noted however could be turned into one that is extremely significant, noting that the current main groups are diaspora tourists and those seeking eco-tourism. De Caires said that airlift and transport will be of great need and are areas to be expanded. She also pointed to incentives that could significantly contribute to the growth of the sector.

President David Granger said that, “the state will support tourism…” He pointed to the collaboration between public and private partners to ensure the growth of the sector. The President also pointed to Guyana’s eco-environment which he insinuated is the country’s biggest seller with its lush vegetation, flora and fauna and vast lands of lush green pristine natural environment.

The President also pointed to a number of ways that the tourism sector could push toward marketing itself to the world and thus promote Guyana’s culture and tourism packages.

THAG honoured a number of its stakeholders following a toast of Demerara Distillers world- class 25- year- old rum. In their presidential awards, Grand Coastal Hotel was named hotel of the year, while Rewa Eco Lodge was named Resort/lodge of the year. The Direct Tourism Services award went to Marcia Gravesande, who has trained numerous tourism stakeholders in the sector in medical safety. Tourism supporting services award went to Demerara Distillers Limited, while Cara Lodge’s CEO, Shaun Mc Grath won the tourism hall of fame award 2017.