Further consultation

— President, Opposition Leader to meet again on GECOM list

PRESIDENT David Granger has invited Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to another round of consultations on Monday, June 12.

The President’s invitation comes one day after he deemed “unacceptable” the second list of nominees submitted by Jagdeo for consideration of appointment as the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

“I write on behalf of His Excellency, President David Granger with respect to the appointment of a Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission in accordance with the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

“Having regard to statements attributable to you in the media referring to His Excellency’s letter dated 2017-06-02, I am instructed by His Excellency to invite you to a consultation on Monday 12th June 2017, at 18:00hrs at State House, Georgetown,” said Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, in a letter dated June 3.

On Friday, President Granger called on the Opposition Leader to submit a list that matches the criteria set out in keeping with Article 162 (2) of the Constitution of Guyana, for the selection of a ‘fit and proper” person to fill the post of GECOM chairman.

In a statement from the Press and Publicity Unity of the Ministry of the Presidency, the President said the list must include six persons, who are all qualified so that the choice is not limited.

“Every member of the list suggested must conform to the criteria and you cannot put on the list, a person who does not conform… I must be given a choice. I don’t believe that the second list gave me the range of choice that the people of Guyana deserve,” he said.

“Nothing is ever settled until it is settled right and he has to get it right,” the President continued.

Jagdeo’s second list comprised of Justice of Appeal, B.S. Roy (ret’d); Justice William Ramlal (ret’d); Oneidge Walrond-Allicock, attorney-at-law and a former magistrate; Kashir Khan, attorney-at-law; Nadia Sagar, attorney-at-law and businessman, Gerald Gouveia.

Notwithstanding the President’s rejection, he made it clear that the Opposition Leader is capable of producing a suitable list of nominees.

FIT AND PROPER NOMINEE

“I’m prepared to work with the Leader of the Opposition for as long as it takes to have somebody selected who fits the criteria, satisfies the Constitution and is one that the people of Guyana could be happy with. I’m prepared to work with the Leader of the Opposition for as long as it takes, but I’m not going to give the people of Guyana the appointment of a person, who is not fit and proper in accordance with the Constitution or criteria, which have been laid out.”

Moreover, the President said that appointing a chairman is important as Local Government Elections (LGE) is imminent in preparation for General Elections.

“The Leader of the Opposition must do what the Constitution requires him to do… and he has not done that as yet,” said President Granger who noted that the qualifications of the nominees were examined closely and in the end it was clear that the list as a whole did not conform to the criteria set out in the Constitution.

“I expect that he would go back to the drawing board and produce a list, which conforms to those criteria. I’m quite serious. It’s an important appointment and I think it must be taken seriously,” the President added.

In December 2015, Jagdeo’s list of nominees included Major General (retired) Norman Mc Lean; attorney and political analyst, Christopher Ram; former chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Ramesh Dookhoo; peace and governance consultant, Lawrence Lachmansingh; businesswoman, Rhyaan Shah; and Professor, Dr. James Rose.

Meanwhile, Jagdeo in response expressed concern over the move by the President. In a statement to the media, he said, “The Leader of the Opposition notes with deep concern the cavalier and callous manner in which the President continues to express no confidence in and denigrate the professional reputations, integrity and competence of Guyanese of high calibre who have rendered sterling contributions to the development of our country and in service to our people; and who have distinguished themselves in their individual endeavours and pursuits.”

The Opposition Leader threatened to take legal action should President Granger unilaterally select a person of his choice for the chairmanship of GECOM.

“The Leader of the Opposition hereby assures that should the President proceed along this unconstitutional, undemocratic and diabolical path, there will be litigation and other consequences for which the President will be responsible,” Jagdeo’s statement concluded.