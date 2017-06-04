Charity Hospital being renovated

RENOVATION works have begun on the Oscar Joseph District Hospital in Charity, Region Two, under the region’s capital works programme.

Several wards and the Dental Department which is in a deplorable state are being repaired.

In addition, the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital will be extended to provide more space and to accommodate more patients while a new and more spacious delivery room will be created.

A senior official attached to the Hospital said living quarters H34 and H35 are to be renovated to accommodate doctors and other professional staff.

The official also stated that sanitary facilities for members of the public and staff members will be upgraded and an oxygen bank will be installed at the hospital.

Oxygen is currently being placed in cylinders which have to be moved from one position to the next to deliver to patients.

The hospital also now has an Assistant Hospital Administrator (AHA), who along with other staff members, is working to enhance the services offered in light of the lack of specialised doctors.

Dr. Shenelle Reid is the doctor-in-charge at the hospital.

Recently, several health professionals were honoured by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) for their sterling contribution to the region during a ceremony at the Suddie Hospital Boardroom.

Regional Chairman Devanand Ramdatt took the opportunity to thank them on behalf of the RDC and people of Region 2.

Also attending the ceremony were Hospital Administrator, Shelly Ambrose and Assistant Hospital Administrator, Omkar Persaud, among other staff members and invited guests.