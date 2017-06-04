Berbice man killed over $2,000 pension

AN 88-year-old man lost his life senselessly over a measly GY$2000 on

Friday after he was attacked by an alleged “junkie” at around 12:30

hrs at his Corriverton home.

The octogenarian identified as Fitzherbert Grimes, lost his life at his

Hazel Street home a little after lunch on Friday, after he was allegedly

strangled and brutally beaten to death by a 32- year old man identified as ‘Shadow.’

According to a relative, Dexter Parks, Grimes who was fondly called

“ Grandfather” was at home relaxing when ‘Shadow’ entered the yard and

demanded Grimes’ pension money which, he,Grimes had collected the day before.

The father of eight allegedly refused to hand over the money and shouted at

‘Shadow’telling him to “go and look for work.” This seemed to anger the suspect as he grabbed the elderly man by the neck and started to choke and stomp him.

The badly injured man was rushed to the Skeldon Hospital where he succumbed to his injures an hour later.

When this publication visited the scene a few of the deceased relatives were present. Inside the home blood stains smeared the wall while the pensioner’s dentures were in a corner on the floor.

Meanwhile, the suspect was apprehended by Parks and other neighbours who restrained him as he made several attempts to escape. Shortly after

the police arrived and took him to the Springlands Police Station where he subsequently confessed to the brutal beating.

According to a police source close to the investigation, ‘Shadow’

confessed to killing the senior citizen and taking $2000 from his

person when he collapsed.

Meanwhile, a neighbour said the suspect was as a “troubled

individual” who was recently released from prison.

Grimes was described as a quiet, loving and understanding person.