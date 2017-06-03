Gov’t drops charges against Kaieteur miners

THE government of Guyana on Friday announced that it will no longer charge the residents of Chenapau Village, Region Eight, who were arrested last Sunday by the Joint Services for illegally mining in the Kaieteur National Park (KNP).

In a statement to the media, the Ministry of Natural Resources said that following meetings between subject Minister Raphael Trotman and officials from his Ministry and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), “it has been decided that as an act of good faith, Government will not prosecute the charges against the more than 20 persons arrested on Sunday May 28, 2017, for mining within the iconic Kaieteur National Park.”

The move by the government follows protests by the Indigenous peoples of Chenapau and objection raised by the National Toshaos Council (NTC) in relation to the arrest of the 20 persons. The miners were to appear before the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court on July 18 for charges to be read to them

The NTC in a statement on Tuesday, called on President David Granger to have all charges dropped against the residents of Chenapau and to work with the Indigenous peoples to find a solution to the problems affecting their livelihood.

The body said that the KNP sits on traditional Patamona lands and noted that within the Park’s boundaries lies almost all the traditional hunting, farming and fishing grounds of the Patamonas of the Upper Potaro.

“While the Kaieteur National Park Act makes provision for the Indigenous Peoples Rights to be respected, the very existence of the Park is an infringement on the rights of the Indigenous Peoples,” the NTC said.

However, the Ministry of Natural Resources said the Park has been designated a Protected Area and will remain off limits to mining, forest-harvesting and other related activities. “Further, it has been determined that the pre-1999 boundaries for the Kaieteur National Park will not be restored as some have advocated.”

Chenapau’s Toshao, Edward Mc Garrell, and some members of the said community along with representatives of the NTC and the Amerindian Peoples Association (APA), met Thursday on the invitation of Minister Trotman to voice their concerns.

At that meeting, the Minister committed to raising the concerns of the residents with President Granger, which was subsequently done.

“While the Ministry of Natural Resources remains firm in its mandate to protect the national patrimony for future generations, it is not insensitive to the needs of communities, and therefore, the Ministry along with other Government entities, is prepared to work with the Chenapau and other communities to identify opportunities for benefit-sharing and sustainable livelihoods in the ongoing conservation efforts for the Kaieteur National Park and other protected areas,” the Ministry of Natural Resources stated.

Meanwhile, Commissioner (ag) of the GGMC, Newell Dennison, told Guyana Chronicle yesterday that though the charges have been dropped against the 20 residents from Chenapau, his entity “will continue to be as diligent as it can” to ensure that persons inclined to mine in the area are restricted.

He explained that there is “no silver bullet” to prevent persons from breaking the law and noted that it is a challenge. Notwithstanding the challenge, Dennison made it clear that GGMC officials will continue its diligence.

He hopes that the public attention given to the matter will serve as a deterrent to those who may think it wise to carry out illegal activities within the National Park.

“I hope they understand that this is a very serious matter and that the government is very serious about this,” said Dennison.

Additionally, Minister of State Joseph Harmon told reporters at a post-cabinet press briefing yesterday, that there will be no exception in the approach taken to those who mine illegally within protected areas. He said his government wants to meet with dredge owners and managers to talk about the matter.

“It is unfortunate the residents of the area are the ones who were arrested and brought out but there are no exceptions,” he said.

“We have a responsibility to ensure illegal miners are removed,” continued Harmon as he demanded that those who are responsible for illegal operations in the Park to come forward.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Guyana Human Rights association (GHRA) and former Minister of Natural Resources, Robert Persaud, agreed with the decision taken by government to arrest and seize the equipment of miners who operated within the KNP.

“The GHRA welcomes the recent action to clear the Kaieteur Park of dredges and illegal mining, in the hope that this is the beginning of a systematic campaign (not a one-off public relations stunt) to force the mining industry to operate within a regime of law and order. Troubling complaints about mining in the area have been surfacing for some time,” the GHRA stated.

The KNP is the home of the majestic Kaieteur Falls, the largest single-drop waterfall in the world. The park is a protected area and as such all aspects of its bio-diversity have to be maintained.

Both the Kaieteur National Park Act and the regulations under the Mining Act of 2005 expressly forbid mining operations within the Park.

The GHRA applauded the prompt manner in which the law enforcement officials have acted on the matter but noted that the same alacrity is necessary in responding to the allegations made by the miners who were arrested.

“Similar alacrity from the Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) is also necessary in response to claims from the Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) that some, at least, of those arrested have valid documents. The GHRA is calling for these operations to be carried out in a manner re-assuring to those concerned about the welfare of the affected Amerindian families.”

The Association made it clear that should the investigation reveal that invalid documents were issued to some of the miners or other irregularities encouraged by GGMC officials, that they too should be the “target of similar condign action by higher authority.

“Lack of transparency in GGMC operations is a constant aggravating feature of illegal mining activity,” the Association said in its statement.

Meanwhile, Persaud on his Facebook page said “it’s important for all to reflect on the intent, spirit and purpose of law that included the Kaieteur National Park as part of the National Protected Areas System.”

The former Minister of Natural Resources said that there was “no contemplation of gold and diamond mining in the Park” and noted that a plan was developed, after consultations, for a wide-range of economic activities for the associated/affected population.”

He believes that any attempt at mining in declared protected areas “has always been resisted given its inherent incompatibility with a declared protected area.”

“I recall a move by certain interests to have some type of gold mining in the Iwokrama area which was instantly and outrightly rejected. I encourage all to reflect on the Protected Areas Act and be reminded of its objectives in an effort to have a sober and objective discourse and debate on the matter,” said Persaud.