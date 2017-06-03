GBTI donates to Regions Seven, Eight flood victims

THE Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Limited (GBTI ) on Friday donated a number of items to the flood affected residents of Regions Seven (Cuyuni/Mazaruni) and Region Eight (Potaro/Siparuni).

The items were handed over to representatives of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) located on Thomas Lands, Georgetown by Senior Manager, Administration, Sean Noel.

Noel said that GBTI has always been an entity that lends a helping hand in these times when it is most needed.

“GBTI sees this donation as a way of exemplifying its Corporate Social Responsibility which can benefit the over 3000 residents who are being affected as result of the recent floods in those regions,” the Bank said in a statement yesterday.

Also representing the Bank were Senior Manager, Finance, Shawn Gurcharran and Public Relations and Marketing Manager, Pamela Binda.

Last month, flash floods resulted in residents of several communities in Region Eight, including Waipa, Kanapang, Kopinang, Chiung Mouth, Itabac, Kaibarupaui and Chenapau seeking higher grounds as their homes were inundated. The floods in Region Eight have been described as unprecedented.

Residents of Region Seven suffered a similar fate as heavy rainfall in that region resulted in damage to property.