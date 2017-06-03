Berbice fisherman charged with murder of reputed wife

RAYWATRAM Mulloo, also called “Curry cow,” the Number 58 Village fisherman who badly beat his reputed wife, Gomattie Ramsingh, who succumbed to her injuries was on Friday charged with murder.

Mulloo appeared before Magistrate Charlyn Artiga at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court to answer the charge.

According to court records Ramsingh, 34, died on May 26 after being badly beaten the day before by her reputed husband. It is alleged that Mulloo beat Ramsingh with an iron bar causing her several injuries including a broken pelvis and a fractured spine, which rendered her immobile. The woman died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

In a video seen by this publication, Ramsingh told relatives the man had made demands for money to smoke ‘ganja’; a request she denied. It was as a result of her denial that Mulloo reportedly hit her and dragged her down the stairs.

Instead of taking Ramsingh to the hospital immediately, she was locked away in the home by Mulloo until her condition had worsened. The day after she was beaten, the mother of three was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where she had initially reported to medical staff that she had fallen down the stairway, but later detailed to relatives that her reputed husband was the one who battered her.

She was subsequently referred to the New Amsterdam Hospital and the GPHC where she died. Mulloo and Ramsingh shared a relationship for just over a year and according to relatives, the relationship was marred by constant abuse, as Mulloo is reportedly a drug addict.