11-year-old schoolgirl and mother missing

AN overseas-based father of an 11-year-old girl is seeking the public’s assistance in locating his daughter and her mother, who have gone missing for approximately three weeks.

Brian Pertab told Guyana Chronicle that his daughter’s mother, 36 year-old Venezuelan national, Veronica Escobar and their daughter Gabriella Pertab have disappeared without a trace, causing him to return to Guyana in search of them.

According to the distraught father, the child and her mother, his reputed wife, resided at his home located at lot 229 D’andrade Street Newtown, Georgetown. He explained that though he lives overseas, he would contact the duo regularly but unfortunately he was unable to reach them after several attempts three weeks ago.

At this point, he contacted Marian Academy, the school his daughter, who had just completed the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) attended. The school informed him that Gabriella had not gone to school for several days.

It was at that point that the man became even more concerned and posted photographs of his reputed wife and daughter on Facebook. He said too that the child’s dog ‘Snowy’ is also missing.

Out of desperation to find his daughter, a worried Pertab traveled to Guyana on May 30, with the hope of locating Gabriella and her mother, a task which has proven challenging. “I am hopeful that nothing has happened to them,” the grief-stricken father said as he prayed that the duo is safe.

“I don’t want to think that anything bad has happened to them or that they have just completely vanished,” he stated.

Pertab, who has been fervent in his search for his family, related to the Guyana Chronicle that he visited the Eve Leary Police Station on Friday, where investigations into the matter were ongoing. He has also made checks with the Central Immigration Office to find out if his reputed wife and daughter left the country.

The devastated father is pleading with those who have information on the whereabouts of his daughter and her mother to contact him on 611-0777/ 231-8676 or report to the nearest police station.