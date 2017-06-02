Williams, Savory and Jeffrey doing Guyana proud at Sommerville Series in the USA

LOCAL cyclists Andrew Hicks, Geron Williams, Scott Savory and Raynauth Jeffrey kept the Golden Arrowhead fluttering in the United States of America (USA). They placed among the top finishers in the Sommerville Series as well as the Bound Brook Cycling Classic and I Wilol Foundation Tuesday Night Series.

According to reports from the USA, United We Stand cyclist Andrew Hicks placed third at the Bound Brook Criterium which forms part of the Tour of Sommerville Series, while Scott Savory, representing CRCA/Lupus Racing Team, won a bronze medal in the Men’s Open Prom Category ½ of the Bound Brook Cycling Classic that was held in Bound Brook, New Jersey, on May 27.

Team Coco’s Hamza Eastman finished sixth while his teammate Stephano Husbands placed 14th, Paul DeNobrega of Team Evolution was 48th, Horrace Burrowes finished 51st, Paul Burrowes 57th and Shaqueel Agard 58th. There were 91 starters but only 74 completed the course.

Savory also placed second in another Category 1/2/3 Circuit race on May 9, Eastman finished seventh and Paul Burrowes ended 20th of the 53 starters.

On May 29, Husbands had to settle for 38th in a category 2/3 event that attracted 114 starters, while Enzo Matthews of Continental Cycle Club finished 54th. Christopher Holder of Team Evolution did not finish the race.

In the Pro Category 1 event that was held on the same day, Geron Williams (Team Foundation/Continental Cycle Club) placed 19th, while Raynauth Jeffrey (Team Pharmaca Deepsouth) placed 39th. Savory, DeNobrega and Paul Burrowes did not finish that race as a result of an accident.

Savory suffered injuries that resulted in his being admitted to hospital but on his facebook page, he explained what occurred during the race and thanked all those persons who have been supporting him.

Savory explained, “Wednesday was a tough day, senseless crash in the straight with six laps to go. I can’t remember much other than seeing a guy literally two wheels ahead go sideways. I had no room to escape and went down hard. Got hit by a few guys and couldn’t feel much in my back and hip. I’m pretty banged up. After a few X-rays, cat scans, the doctors said I fractured three of my lumbar vertebrae.”

“Walking and all else is difficult and it sucks to think this may be the end of the season and timing couldn’t be worse; but honestly nothing mattered as for about eight hours I was just worried about any spinal injuries. Happy not to be having surgery and that it wasn’t worse.

“To all the other cyclists who crashed, speedy recovery also! I’ll hopefully be back sooner rather than later! Have fun for me in the meantime guys!” Savory said.