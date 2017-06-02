Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance U-19 Inter-county

Demerara whip Select U-17 to retain title

DEMERARA easily retained the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company Limited-sponsored Under-19 Inter-county one-day title after they effortlessly disposed of the Select Under-17 team by six wickets yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium.

Disciplined bowling, coupled with excellent fielding, ensured the dominant victory for Demerara, as only Kevlon Anderson (38), Sachin Singh (24), Alex Algoo (14) and Kevin Christian (13), offered any fight for the Select Under-17s, after they were asked to bat first.

Bhaskar Yadram was the main destroyer, claiming 4-37, while off-spinner Richie Looknauth had 3-20. Ronaldo Ali-Mohamed claimed two wickets and Sagar Hetramani the other successful bowler for Demerara.

The Select Under-17 did not set a big target as Demerara bowlers restricted them at 130 in 48.4 overs. Algoo and Singh added 20 for the opening stand before Yadram broke the promising partnership when he had Algoo, caught and bowled.

The Select Under-17 then found themselves in further trouble, with the score on 38 when Junior Sinclair was removed by Looknauth for eight. Looknauth bowled Singh, and also claimed the wicket of Alphius Bookie for one before Hetramani dismissed Christian, to leave the score 86-5.

Yadram then removed Ashmead Nedd and Pradesh Balkishun before Ali-Mohamed dismissed Gevon Schultz, and Anderson.

Yadram wrapped up the innings with the wicket of Nigel Deodat. The run chase was easy for Demerara, with Ali-Mohamed hitting an unbeaten 53.

Yadram and Raymond Perez added 36 for the first wicket before both batsmen were removed off consecutive balls from Gevon Schultz. Joshua Persaud (8) and Garvin Boodwah (18) were the other batsmen dismissed but Ramnarine Chatura (18 not out) and Ali-Mohamed ensured victory for Demerara in 32.2 overs.

Bowling for the National Select Under-17, Ashmead Nedd grabbed 2-20 and Schultz 2-31.

The three-day version of the tournament will commence tomorrow at 10:00hrs. Essequibo will oppose Demerara at Police ground while Berbice will clash with the National Select Under-17 team at Everest.