GFF to use St Martin’s tournament as preparation for CONCACAF’s U-15 Championship

WITH Guyana set to compete at the August 13-19 Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) U-15 tournament at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) Technical Director Ian Greenwood believes the ‘SOUALIGA’ Tournament in St Martin will provide the perfect test for the Junior Golden Jaguars.

Guyana kicked off their participation in the 10-team tournament yesterday against Haiti and will hope to be in the final on Sunday June 4.

The team was selected from the from the GFF-Scotiabank Academy Training Centres (ATC) – East Coast (4); East Bank (1); Georgetown (5); Rupununi (3); Bartica (1); Berbice (1) and one player from Region 1.

Greenwood explained, prior to the team’s departure, that while the tournament in St Martin will serve as preparation for the CONCACAF U-15 tournament, the long-term goal is to enable the development of the players for the senior men’s national team in five years’ time.

Additionally, the Englishman said “engaging in consistent international tournaments and fixtures are vital as we look to instil the national playing philosophy into the players as part of their long-term player development.

Tournaments such as these are also being used as development tools for our coaches too as we look to implement the GFF National Coaching Philosophy.”

Following their creditable showing at the previous international fixture in French Guiana in December 2016, Greenwood is looking for an improvement on the team’s performances and tactical understanding of the game in St Martin.

According to Greenwood, “the U-15s know that with the launch of the ATCs, we are consistently looking to improve and develop the playing squad on a national basis so they will need to be positive, express themselves and wear the badge with pride at all times.”

The squad, which was drawn from 25 players who were encamped from the May 28-31 in New Amsterdam, is headed by Bryan Joseph.

Guyana will next play the USVI and the BVI today and the results from those two matches, coupled with yesterday’s fixture against Haiti will determine the visitors’ position for tomorrow.