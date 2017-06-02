GFF opens transfer window June 1 – July 31

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) opened its pre-season transfer window June 1 – July 31, enabling the transfer of players from one club to another.

This is the second transfer period of the year and according to the GFF, “clubs are requested to capitalise on the timeframe given to avoid the last-minute transactions, which have become a norm.”

Competitions director of the GFF, Ian Alves, reinforced the need for clubs to engage the process in a timely manner, stating “teams will want to complete the drafting of new players early in order to have a well-oiled unit at the start of the new season. This will facilitate integration of the new players and the building of team cohesion.”

A Domestic Transfer, in order to be considered procedurally correct, must involve the former club, the player, the former regional member association (RMA), the new club, and the new RMA (in the case of a transfer out of the former association).

Unless and until all of these entities are informed and involved, and provided that none of these raises any legitimate concerns with the attempted transfer, and as a result refuse to concur or approve the transfer, the transfer is incomplete.

The new club has the recourse of seeking the intervention of the relevant RMA, or subsequently the GFF, if it is of the view that the transfer is being unjustly hindered by the former club or the relevant RMA.

The process for the Domestic Transfer is as follows:

The new club confirms the player has an interest in the transfer and, if so, the new club makes contact with the former club to negotiate the transfer agreement

If it’s agreed, the new club collects the transfer document from the relevant RMA

Each entity involved fills and signs their part namely on the form; player, former club, new club

The form is then submitted to the relevant RMA which confirms the authenticity of the involvement of each party

Everything being in order, the RMA approves the transfer and gives a copy to the new club

If the player is being transferred across RMA, the new club takes its copy of the form to the new RMA so that the player can be registered within that RMA and cleared for participation as a player of that club

“It is important to note that the GFF is the RMA for Elite Clubs,” the GFF said in a release.