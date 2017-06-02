Durant the difference between Cavs and Warriors – LeBron James

LEBRON James hailed the impact of Kevin Durant after the Golden State Warriors star dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals opener.

Durant led the way with a game-high 38 points as the Warriors drew first blood against reigning champions the Cavaliers, winning 113-91 on Thursday.

Prised from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a blockbuster deal during the offseason, 2014 MVP Durant arrived to a team already filled with superstars in Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Durant – an eight-time All-Star – took the Warriors to another level in game one at Oracle Arena following a performance that also included eight rebounds, eight assists and an apparent stare down of pop star Rihanna.

Asked what stood out about the Warriors, James told reporters: “KD.” James continued: “You take one of the best teams that we had ever assembled last year, that we saw in the regular season and in the postseason, and then in the offseason you add a high-powered offensive talent like that and a great basketball IQ like that, that’s what stands out.”

“I mean, it’s no ifs, ands, or buts. It is what it is. We got to figure out how to combat that, which is going to be a tough challenge for us. But that’s what stands out,” James said.

While Durant and Curry soared, James and the Cavs struggled on the road. James had eight turnovers in a team-high 28-point display against the Warriors, while Kyrie Irving posted 24 points. Kevin Love put up 15 points and 21 rebounds.

“Just get focused on game two (on Sunday),” James said. “We made a lot of mistakes. There’s nothing that really needs to be said. We know we’re capable of playing a lot better. We didn’t play as well as we know we’re capable of, so we look forward to the next one.”

James, whose Cavs overturned a 3-1 series deficit in last season’s Finals against the Warriors, added “play with energy, play with effort, play with their mind and their bodies and understand what we’re trying to accomplish.

“This is the Finals, and we don’t care about making mistakes, just play as hard as you can and follow the game plan, have your mind in it. And if your mind is fresh and your mind is into it, then a lot of things take care of itself.”