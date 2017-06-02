BFA/J’s Golden Arrow U-20 Tourney

Paradise Invaders maul Young Strikers 5-0; Hopetown Rangers edge Orealla Falcons 3-2

PARADISE Invaders kept their hopes of championships honours alive last Saturday when they mauled Young Strikers 5-0 in a fixture of the Berbice Football Association/J’s Golden Arrow Under-20 tournament at the Scotts School ground, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

In the feature match that day, Hopetown United Rangers edged Orealla falcons 3-2. Hopetown Rangers drew first blood through a well-placed shot from the edge of the 18-yard box by Matthew Doris in the 34th minute and four minutes later, the score-line was further extended as Doris once again found the back of the opposition’s net.

Orealla then cut the deficit in the 40th minute when Cleon Henry sent the ball crashing into Hopetown’s goal.

Minutes into the second session, the Orealla team found the equaliser from the penalty spot after a Hopetown defender handled the ball in the 18-yard box. The kick from the spot was taken by Clevon France and he made no mistake.

Wesley Greenidge then put the icing on the cake for Hopetown with a 70th minute conversion that gave his team a 3-2 victory.

In the opening encounter, Paradise Invaders made light work of Young Strikers with five first-half goals.

Keon Joseph opened the floodgates in the second minute of play then there was an own goal in the 12th minute.

Shaqueel DeHart then netted a brace in the 23rd and 29th minutes and Shaqueel Small’s 34th minute effort sealed the issue in Paradise Rangers’ favour.

Paradise Rangers with their victory move to the top of the points standings with five points from two matches (one win and one draw), while Cougars have three points from one win in their lone game to date.

New Amsterdam United played one match to date and they were held to a draw and have one point.

Hopetown played two matches to date and won one but lost the other and have three points.