Ansa McAl to host Heineken UEFA Champions League viewing party at Giftland today

THOUSANDS of lucky football fans will gather at Giftland Mall Entertainment Strip today for the annual UEFA Champions League viewing party, hosted by Ansa McAl.

Spanish Champions Real Madrid will be chasing their 12th title and their third in four years while Juventus, the Italian Serie A giants, are aiming to win their first Champions League trophy since 1996 and their third in the club’s 119-year history.

The UEFA Champions League viewing party, hosted under the title sponsor Heineken, is an event which fuses entertainment and some of the most crazed football fans.

Fans will have a chance to, among other things, win prizes before, during and after the game, by participating in several novelty events.

After the cheers and the tears, Trinidad’s world renowned Soca star Kes and his band will entertain. According to Ansa McAl, Heineken will be the only beer being sold while complimentary food will be available.

Meanwhile, O’Neil Powers proved he was the ultimate Heineken/UEFA fan when he won the grand prize in the launch promotion. He received an all-expense paid trip to Trinidad to attend the Heineken Champions League Finals party.

At the launch event held last month, six Heineken consumers were chosen to participate in the Ultimate Heineken Race after having to successfully complete a Heineken/UEFA knowledge test.

Ansa McAl, distributors of Heineken in Guyana, said the brand offered fans the opportunity to win more great prizes along with tickets to the finals viewing party.