Special needs kids treated to day of fun at Fun City

The Luminous Women’s Group, in collaboration with the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel on Wednesday hosted the children of the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre and the Harold B. Davis Special School, an annex of the centre, at the Princess Fun City at Providence for a day of fun and relaxation.

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, who is also patron of the Luminous Women’s Group, expressed her satisfaction in having the Princess Hotel contribute to the happiness and well-being of the children and lauded their commitment to doing good deeds.

“I think this is a remarkable example of what is called corporate social responsibility and I would like to thank the management for coming up with this idea and for also signalling that they are interested in providing other entertainment for our senior citizens,” Mrs. Granger was quoted as saying in a release from the Ministry of the Presidency.

According to the release, General Manager of the Hotel, Mr. Huseyin Demirel said that his organisation is pleased to collaborate with the Luminous Women’s Group to further encourage and make each child feel worthy.

“As a company we would like to be more supportive through social projects in Guyana for not only disabled children or school children but also for the elderly and [those in] orphanages. We will continue to support more activities such as this as we strive towards providing a safer place for our children,” Mr. Demirel was quoted as saying in the release.

Mrs. Ingrid Fung, veteran educator and member of the Luminous Women’s group, said that the idea to treat the children was suggested by one of their members Ms. Rafeea Mc Wilfred and that she readily agreed to it, since she saw it as an opportunity to have the children interact in a more enjoyable environment.

“We are excited about this event. The children are even more so thrilled and it is our pleasure to collaborate with the Princess Hotel on this venture,” Mrs. Fung said.

Meanwhile, Head Teacher of the Harold B. Davis Special School, Mr. Harold Mangroo praised both organisations for the hospitality shown. “We are extremely grateful for this gesture. We would not have been able to do this on our own, this place was reserved for our children and we will always be thankful for it all,” Mr. Mangroo said.

The children were treated to a day filled various games and rides at the fun park as well as lunch at the poolside.